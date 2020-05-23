Second suspect arrested in fatal April shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was arrested on Saturday morning, May 23, on an outstanding murder warrant in reference to the murder of Richard Watson.
Georgia State Patrol conducted a traffic stop in Stewart County and Antoine Xavier Davis was arrested with incident.
Richard Watson was murdered in his vehicle before 5 a.m. on April 26 on Cusseta Road, near 27th Street.
Detectives had previously arrested Frankie Walker in connection with this case. He is still being held at the Muscogee County Jail without bond.
Davis awaits a Recorder’s Court hearing on May 26 at 9 a.m. at the Columbus Recorders Court.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.