Two men arrested after participating in campaign video for district attorney candidate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men appeared in court Saturday morning, May 23, for their alleged connection to a campaign video.
24-year-old Erik Whittington and 23-year-old Christopher Black were charged with criminal damage to property of the first degree, interference with government property and reckless conduct in connection to Mark Jones’ campaign video for district attorney, according to Defense Attorney Stacey Jackson.
According to police reports, the incident happened May 17 at the Columbus Civic Center and police were notified of damage to city property the next day.
The two men are expected back in Recorder’s Court Wednesday morning, May 27.
News Leader 9 reached out to Mark Jones to learn more. We’ll bring you his side of the story when we hear back.
