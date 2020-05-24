Alabama Department of Labor works to resolve unemployment glitch

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sunday morning, hundreds of Alabamians received a message when they tried to log in to certify their unemployment: your account has been suspended.
The Alabama Department of Labor released a statement shortly after 11 a.m. saying they are working to rectify the error.
“We are aware of the issue with people being suspended on their weekly certification. This is a programming error and has been resolved,” it said in part. They went on to say that anyone who tried to certify before ten a.m. should be on the lookout for a reset that will gradually load today. “We apologize for the inconvenience and we are working to rectify the situation,” the statement concluded.
The department will update the certification status via its Twitter, @al_labor.
