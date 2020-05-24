Carver High School senior has drive-thru graduation after a tough year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Like many 2020 graduates, Traveon Faison’s senior year has been impacted by coronavirus.
In an effort to still celebrate his accomplishment, Faison’s friends, family and pastor surprised him with a drive-thru parade Saturday to celebrate his graduation from Carver High School.
As the first in his family to graduate, he says this achievement is for his deceased uncle.
“Seeing that I know they didn’t graduate, I’m happy I know I can do it for them," said Faison.
Earlier this week Faison’s family gathered to remember his late uncle, 41-year-old Alen McMillan, a Columbus man who was shot and killed on 38th Street in January.
McMillan’s sister, who is also Faison’s mother, said she’s happy his uncle let him know he was proud of him before he passed away.
“I’m just glad before he got killed, he was able to let his nephew know that he was proud of him for graduating. Doing something that none of us did. I mean we went to school and stuff, but this is big because he is the first one," said Temika Buchanan.
She also said it was important for her to commemorate this moment for her son because it’s a huge milestone after a tough year, saying the support from her church and her apostle has helped tremendously.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.