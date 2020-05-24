Columbus Health Dept. holding pop-up COVID-19 testing sites during the Memorial Day weekend

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Health Department officials say they’re working to provide more opportunities outside of the Fountain City for COVID-19 testing this holiday weekend. They held a pop-up testing site at Harris County High School Sunday.
83-year-old Charles Knapp got tested for COVID-19 Sunday.
“I feel alright," he said.
Although he doesn’t feel sick, Knapp says he wanted to get tested because of his age and underlying health conditions. As a retired registered nurse and epidemiologist, Knapp says he knows firsthand just how important it is to stay healthy.
Pamela Kirkland with the West Central Health District says these pop-up testing sites can serve as a more convenient location for those who can’t make it to the Columbus Health Department during the week to get tested.
“Being Memorial Day weekend, most people have it off, but we’re working because we have the need to work,” Kirkland said.
The National Guard is helping the Health Department at these pop-up test sites.
“It’s just something we’ve never done before. Usually we’re in the field training. Go overseas," said SPC. Tavius Lee.
He has been helping clean out nursing homes and set up test sites over the past few months. SPC. Lee says the hardest part during the pandemic is being away from home.
“I have a newborn child on the way so, having to deal with that and the military," he said.
“Being Memorial Day weekend and we have members of the Georgia National Guard here it just helps us to remember what Memorial Day is really about and we’re very grateful to have their service today and service in the past of all military," Kirkland said.
Kirkland expects results from Sunday’s testing to take about a week. The Health Department will be in Lumpkin Monday from 9:00AM -12:00PM for another COVID-19 testing pop-up site at Stewart County Middle/High School.
As a reminder, the Health Department’s COVID-19 tests are free in the Peach State and you don’t have to be showing any symptoms to get tested. You must be a Georgia resident.
