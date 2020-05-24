Moisture Surge Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Typical summer-like weather is in the forecast for today into Memorial Day, with a mix of sun & clouds, and pop-up afternoon storms. It's going to hot & muggy during the day with highs in the upper 80s to around 90, and lows in the upper 60s.
By Tuesday, a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean arrives in the Valley. This means more cloud cover & a higher chance of afternoon showers & storms. Thanks to the higher cloud cover & rain chances, highs will stay in the low to mid-80s Tuesday into Wednesday.
By late week, we revert back to a more typical summertime pattern, with highs in the 90s, and typical pop-up storms.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.