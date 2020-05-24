One person dead after hit and run involving pedestrian in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle on SR 85 in Harris County on Friday, May 22.
The accident occurred in the northbound lane of SR 85 in Waverly Hall around 9:30 p.m., according to the DPS Public Information Office.
The pedestrian has been identified as 39-year-old Joseph Valesquez of Waverly Hall.
Valesquez was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling north on SR 85. The impact left Valesquez laying in the northbound lane. After impact, the vehicle fled the scene traveling in an unknown direction.
A second vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Altima, was approaching the scene when it struck a portion of the unknown vehicle, causing it to strike Valesquez.
The Nissan Altima came to a stop and found Valesquez in the northbound lane of SR 85.
This remains under investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
