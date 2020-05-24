Two vehicle crash leads to fatality near Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Phenix City woman on Saturday evening, May 23.
39-year-old Melissa Nicole Moss was killed when the 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt that she was the passenger in collided with a 2013 Volkswagen GTI after crossing the center line.
Moss was not wearing a seat belt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened approximately 12 miles south of Opelika, on Alabama 169 at the 16 mile marker.
ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate for further information.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.