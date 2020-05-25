Annual Memorial Day observance held at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus honoring lives lost

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sounds of bullets shot from musket rifles could be heard as members and on-lookers watched the Coweta Falls Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) pay homage to their ancestors with a Memorial Day Ceremony on hallowed grounds.
This year, attendees at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus had to watch from their vehicles, according to SAR President Danny Ginter.
“This year due to the coronavirus, we decided to do something different," Ginter said. "So, I came up with this idea that we would have cars parked at the entrance, then we would have a convoy come through and park in front of the ceremony.”
During the ceremony, Ginter highlighted the significance of Memorial Day and said the day is also known as Decoration Day, a name coined by Major General John A. Logan in 1868. After World War I, the day was expanded to honor those who have died in all American wars. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a national holiday.
SAR Chaplain Bill Pruitt said the ceremony is a chance for people to remember what Memorial Day is all about.
“I have a saying that I like to use – ‘today is about more than burgers, beaches, buns, and beer. It is about patriots,’ he said. "It’s about people who made this country great. It’s really not a holiday, it’s a holy day.”
Lynne Tate said though this year’s ceremony was different than years past due to COVID-19, it doesn’t diminish the impact.
“This is the first year we have had a shelter in place Memorial Day, but it is just as touching as it always was, even a little bit more to see the people do what they are supposed to do and still be able to commemorate our fallen heroes,” Tate said.
Estimates from the Department of Defense project the total number killed in wars throughout all of the human history range from 150 million to 1 billion. So, remember those that have lad their lives down to protect yours.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.