Authorities identify man found dead in Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities have released more information on a death investigation at Lake Martin.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said 33-year-old Anthony Lee Thornton’s body was found in the lake near a residence on North Holiday Drive in Dadeville.
Authorities responded to the area around 1:25 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report of an unresponsive person in the lake.
Thornton’s cause of death is pending an autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff.
