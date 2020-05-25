Authorities still searching for driver of vehicle in fatal hit and run in Waverly Hall

WAVERLY HALL, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are still looking for the driver involved in a hit and run Friday that left a pedestrian dead in Waverly Hall.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said 39-year-old Joseph Velasquez was hit on SR 85 at around 9:30 p.m.
Authorities said he was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Another car hit part of the unknown vehicle before stopping to find the victim. Velasquez’s family said he was a husband, father of six, grandfather, son, and brother.
His friends said he laughed and had a good time, but was very well respected when it came down to work.
