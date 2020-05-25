Boaters practice social distancing and safety during Memorial Day holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - At Lake Oliver Marina, families could be seen practicing social distancing on their boats while they soaked up sun.
The marina opened last Monday after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. But boaters haven’t forgotten to follow proper boater safety while out on the water.
According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, all boats in Georgia are required to carry at least one coast guard approved, wearable life jacket onboard the boat for each passenger. For Dave Barkman who took his catamaran out on the water, that same rule applied to him and could save his life in choppy waters.
"It is important to have a life jacket in the water, especially on a sailboat like this because they don't always stay upright,” said Barkman. “So, if it goes over on you, or the boom comes around and knocks you off, the sailboat can take off on you pretty quick and then you are left alone in the water for some time. So, it is good to hold onto something to keep you afloat."
Boaters who may be headed out on the water are also expected to have throwables, a fire extinguisher, and their boating license onboard.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.