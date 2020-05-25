Chattahoochee Valley residents honoring fallen soldiers over Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While Memorial Day weekend may be a three day weekend for some, other families in the Chattahoochee Valley are making an effort to honor the lives of fallen soldiers.
One Smiths Station woman said living in a town near Fort Benning has given her a special kind of respect for people who serve in the United States military. She said it is important to remember the lives lost.
“We started with out celebration yesterday, grilling out with family. Then today we recorded our church service and we remembered the ones that have lost their lives," said Angie Brown.
Memorial Day can also be tough for families and soldiers who remember their friends and loved ones who were killed.
Army veteran Tacorrie Johnson said he remembers some of the men he served with that passed away, as well as some young soldiers he knew.
“I actually got to serve with the third infantry division’s...I served first class with Paul R. Smith. I actually was with him when he was killed so that always come to mind when I see everybody out here celebrating , but they don’t know why they’re celebrating," said Johnson.
One Georgia woman said her family is planning on grilling and possibly going to the river. She also said in addition to getting outdoors, people should take time out of their day to reflect and give thanks to men that have lost their lives while serving the country.
“We have to, you know, stop and think about why we are here and why we’re free and give our thanks to them,” said Lindsey Byford.
