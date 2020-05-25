East Ala. woman surprised with 80th birthday parade

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An east Alabama woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, but not in quite the way she originally intended.
Corine Woodson’s actual birthday is today, May 25, but over the weekend her family and friends participated in a parade to celebrate her.
Her family says they originally planned a big party to celebrate the special occasion, but had to cancel it due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so her grandchildren planned a parade instead.
Woodson’s family says she was so surprised. She said the parade was even better than having a birthday party and that it made her day.
Happy birthday, Ms. Corine!
