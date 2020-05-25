Fire crews in LaGrange battle overnight hotel fire

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight fire at a LaGrange hotel resulted in thousands of dollars in damage, but no injuries.
Fire crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Whitesville Rd. at approximately 1:37 a.m. on May 24.
Adjoining rooms and those on the opposite side of the room that caught fire were evacuated by police. No injuries were reported.
The people staying in the second story room reported returning to the room to find the area near the television on fire.
Damage to the room and its contents is anticipated to be approximately $16,000.
