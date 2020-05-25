Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery observes Memorial Day with wreath laying ceremony

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - Fort Mitchell National Cemetery held a wreath laying ceremony Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was not open to the public.
“We’re honored to be here to honor those who have come before us who’ve given their lives in service to our country,” said Assistant Director Todd Newkirk. “The national cemeteries have never closed even with the Corona. We’ve always been open, and we’re open today. We’re doing a private ceremony as opposed to a large public ceremony because of social distancing and some of the guidelines directed by the CDC.”
The wreath laying ceremony was accompanied by a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.
