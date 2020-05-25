Hot & Humid Memorial Day; More Rain Chances This Week

By Tuesday though, we see a pattern change taking over for a few days. A wedge of cooler air spilling down from alongside the Appalachians coupled with a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean will keep things cooler and cloudier across the Valley through at least mid-week. Highs should stay in the low 80s for tomorrow, and then slide back into the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures trend warmer again by the end of the week as we climb into the upper 80s and near 90 again, but we still expect a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening with coverage around 40-50% through Saturday.