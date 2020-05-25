Hot & Humid Memorial Day; More Rain Chances This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Memorial Day brings another round of summer-like weather as we kick-off the unofficial start of the season today. Staying hot and humid with temperatures near 90 this afternoon, and a few hit-or-miss storms possible by the heat of day.
By Tuesday though, we see a pattern change taking over for a few days. A wedge of cooler air spilling down from alongside the Appalachians coupled with a surge of tropical moisture from the Caribbean will keep things cooler and cloudier across the Valley through at least mid-week. Highs should stay in the low 80s for tomorrow, and then slide back into the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures trend warmer again by the end of the week as we climb into the upper 80s and near 90 again, but we still expect a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening with coverage around 40-50% through Saturday.
By the latter half of the weekend, the forecast looks drier again while staying on the warm and humid side as we head into June next week.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.