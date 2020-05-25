One person dead after shooting on Covenant Dr. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently investigating a fatal shooting on Covenant Dr.
Officers were called to the 1100 block of Covenant Dr. in reference to shots being fired at approximately 2:20 p.m. on May 25.
While responding, officers were notified that someone had been shot and was taken away from the scene in a vehicle.
Officers located the vehicle and 33-year-old victim a short distance from the scene.
The victim was transported to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his wounds. His identity has not been released.
No word on any suspects at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD at 334-705-5220.
