ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering Rod and Paula Bramblett killed in tragic accident

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It has been one year since a tragic vehicle accident claimed the lives of ‘The Voice of the Auburn Tigers’ Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula.
The Brambletts were killed in a two-vehicle accident while stopped at a traffic light on Shug Jordan Pkwy. near W. Samford.
A 2011 Jeep Cherokee Laredo, driven by 16-year-old Johnston Taylor, was reportedly accelerating from 89 to 91 mph with no signs of braking at the time of the accident in a 55 mph zone.
Taylor initially reported falling asleep behind the wheel to police. A toxicology report confirmed the presence of marijuana in his system.
Taylor was released shortly after his arrest on a $50,000 bond, which was revoked in December 2019 after multiple citations for reckless driving.
A Lee County judge reinstated that bond in April 2020 given the conditions that Taylor would remain in his Auburn residence with an ankle monitor and allowed out only for meetings with lawyers, medical professionals, court appearances, AA meetings and church.
Bramblett started as the announcer for Auburn baseball in 1993 and took over as lead announcer for Auburn in 2003, adding football and men’s basketball. He became known as the Voice of the Auburn University Tigers.
He was named the National Broadcaster of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2013 after his legendary call in Auburn’s “Kick Six” win against Alabama.
Bramblett and his wife Paula were both Auburn graduates.
She worked in the Information Technology Department at the university. The couple had two children.
Taylor’s manslaughter trial was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A date for the trial has not yet been set.
