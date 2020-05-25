Rain & Storms Stick Around Through Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With several disturbances in the atmosphere nearby, we’ll keep a better than average chance of a shower or storm in the forecast through the end of the week - the coverage on any given afternoon or evening will be 30-50%, and we can’t rule out some late night or early morning rain in this weather pattern. Highs will generally be in the low to mid 80s, but will be very dependent on how much rain will be around your location on any given day. As we head into the weekend, a front will help to dry out the air across the area, leading to sunshine building in at times on Saturday and in full force on Sunday. We should stay dry through the first part of next week with highs climbing back to the mid to upper 80s.