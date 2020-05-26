Columbus man builds massive barbecue pit for Memorial Day observance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many Americans view Memorial Day Weekend as the unofficial start to summer, which can mean spending time with loved ones to remember fallen heroes while grilling outside.
Columbus resident Buddy Holland recently built a 16 by 24-foot shelter in his backyard to house a massive barbecue pit. The pit is affectionately known as ol’ smokey.
Holland said he built the barbecue pit with his son in the past two weeks, which can hold about 1,800 pounds of Boston butts at once. While he didn’t have as many people to cook for Monday amid the social distancing guidelines, he still cooked up a delicious meal as he does every holiday.
"With my son being out of school and everything going on with the COVID-19 being stuck here at the house, we decided we were going to do a project, and this is what we did,” said Holland. “And we're actually very proud of it because I think it turned out well."
Holland smoked six racks of ribs and chicken legs. He said he normally would have cooked several Boston butt and several racks of ribs of it weren’t for COVID-19.
