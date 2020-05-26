COURT: Murder victim allegedly intervened in assault before being shot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details in the murder of a 60-year-old man are emerging as a second suspect made his first court appearance after being arrested over the weekend.
Antoine Davis appeared in court to plead not guilty to the murder of Richard Watson, who was shot in his car in late April.
Court testimony revealed that Watson observed an assault involving Frankie Walker, another suspect in Watson’s murder, in which someone was hitting a woman and attempted to intervene.
Police found approximately 30 shell casings of two different calibers. They also say five witnesses allegedly saw the incident.
Davis was not given a bond, but was ordered to have no contact with Watson’s family. His case was bound over to Superior Court.
