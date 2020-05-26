Fundraiser underway to benefit family of fallen Auburn officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A fundraiser is underway to benefit the family of a fallen Auburn police officer.
Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in the line of duty one year ago. Buechner’s motorcycle club, Gunners of Auburn, is selling t-shirts and tickets for a giveaway.
Last year, the raised $5,000 that went to a trust for Buechner’s children. Leaders with the motorcycle club said they plan to have a similar fundraiser every year until the kids turn 18.
"He was our brother and we're doing it for him,” said Ruben Garza, president of the Gunners Club. “Henry and Mckenna are our niece and nephews. We'll do anything for them. It would be a small token for what he's done. He's a hero of our community and he paid the ultimate sacrifice."
"I think about him every day,” said Chad Ingram, sergeant at arms with Gunners of Auburn. “I think about his kids every day. So, we're just trying to keep his legacy going.”
If you’re interested in purchasing a t-shirt or ticket for the giveaway, stop by Firing Pins in Opelika from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. CST Wednesday or contact Gunners of Auburn on Facebook.
The club will also have a memorial ride for Buechner June 27.
