Grier ready for baseball’s return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Anfernee Grier has been more than ready to leap into the 2020 baseball season. Events have nixed that for him and for every other pro baseball player in the country.
"It's been a long, long wait here," Grier said. "I got out to Arizona for about two days and they sent us right back. I'm just waiting on the call to go back. It's been pretty easy. It's just like attending your off-season workouts, so I jumped right back into what I was doing when I left."
Grier was a first round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks out of Auburn in 2016. His first full season saw him play in the Midwest League All-Star Game, but injuries derailed things in 2018. Last year, his batting average was down, but his power number were up, as he posted career highs in homers and RBI.
“This season, I just want to be more consistent with my play, especially my bat,” said the former Russell County Warrior. “I’ve done well on the defensive side, on baserunning and stuff like that, I just want to be more consistent at the plate. That was my goal coming into this year.”
Now is the time to put it all together. But he figures the key to making that happen is for him to get his mind right, to better deal with the daily baseball grind.
“I like how I’ve grown mentally so far, especially over this past year because I always worked out the physical side of the game but I never took care of the mental side. That’s 90 percent of the game right there, so this year I’ve really focused on the mental side of the game and getting back to myself, just staying locked in on that side.”
Grier is locked in. But now it’s all about being patient and waiting for his chance to get back on the field, which is something that’s out of his control.
“I’ve really just focused on staying ready for whenever it is time to go – if we do go. I’ve just got to take everything one day at a time, take care of what you’ve got to take care of and everything else will fall into place. Just keep working and keep grinding – that’s all I can do.”
The biggest lift of all would be to get the call to report to Phoenix. When that will be is anyone’s guess, so until then, he’ll just keep on working -- and hoping.
