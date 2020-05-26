Man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s murder to appear in court for assaulting officer

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man charged with kidnapping and murdering an Auburn woman is set to appear in court on other charges.
Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in November after allegedly kidnapping Aniah Blanchard from a gas station in Auburn and murdering her. Her body was found days later in Macon County, Ala.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Yazeed’s preliminary hearing for that charge will take place on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The hearing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones reported that Yazeed has behaved fine during his time in jail aside from the one incident.
