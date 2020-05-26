Man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s murder to appear in court for assaulting officer

By Alex Jones | May 26, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT - Updated May 26 at 11:01 AM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man charged with kidnapping and murdering an Auburn woman is set to appear in court on other charges.

Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in November after allegedly kidnapping Aniah Blanchard from a gas station in Auburn and murdering her. Her body was found days later in Macon County, Ala.

Yazeed was hit with an assault charge in late March after biting a correctional officer at the Lee County Jail.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes says Yazeed’s preliminary hearing for that charge will take place on Wednesday, May 27 at 2:00 p.m. CST. The hearing was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones reported that Yazeed has behaved fine during his time in jail aside from the one incident.

