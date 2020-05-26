Man killed in Harris Co. hit-and-run was a Ft. Benning soldier

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man killed over the weekend in a fatal hit-and-run in Waverly Hall has been identified as a Fort Benning soldier.
Master Sgt. Velasquez was struck by an unknown vehicle that then fled the scene. Another vehicle then struck a portion of the unknown vehicle left behind in the crash, causing it to strike Velasquez.
Fort Benning officials say Master Sgt. Velasquez with the Military Advisor Training Academy, 316th Cavalry Brigade.
He was born in Heidelberg, Germany and joined the U.S. Army in 1999.
His death remains under investigation.
