Man killed in Harris Co. hit-and-run was a Ft. Benning soldier
Authorities still searching for driver of vehicle in fatal hit and run in Waverly Hall (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | May 26, 2020 at 1:45 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 1:45 PM

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man killed over the weekend in a fatal hit-and-run in Waverly Hall has been identified as a Fort Benning soldier.

Master Sergeant Joseph Wynne Velasquez, 39, was hit on SR 85 at around 9:30 p.m., according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety

Master Sgt. Velasquez was struck by an unknown vehicle that then fled the scene. Another vehicle then struck a portion of the unknown vehicle left behind in the crash, causing it to strike Velasquez.

Fort Benning officials say Master Sgt. Velasquez with the Military Advisor Training Academy, 316th Cavalry Brigade.

He was born in Heidelberg, Germany and joined the U.S. Army in 1999.

His death remains under investigation.

