Montgomery becomes coronavirus hotspot as cases continue to rise

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Montgomery, just about 60 miles from our East Alabama counties, is becoming a coronavirus hotspot.
In Opelika, East Alabama Medical Center (EAMC) officials said it’s a good reminder we haven’t yet conquered the virus.
Alabama Department of Public Health data shows the number of confirmed cases in the county have more than doubled since the beginning of May.
“There are different pockets of surges of cases around the state and you’re going to see that around the county,” said Brooke Bailey, EAMC’s Infection Control director.
According to leaders with Montgomery-area hospitals, there have been times their ICUs have been at full capacity during the pandemic, but they said they have not yet had to transport patients elsewhere for COVID-related care.
Still, at EAMC they’re ready if they ever need to step up and help.
“We may be asked to take some patients,” Bailey said. “We would do that for any outlying hospital or facility. We want to make sure that we are ready to take that if we are called.”
Bailey said the number of cases and hospitalizations will change over the coming months both in Montgomery and locally.
“We are going to have hills and valleys and peaks and small surges,” she said.
That’s why, according to Bailey, it’s important the community stays vigilant about fighting the virus.
“It’s very easy to go back to normal living as we start doing more normal things,” she said. “So, that’s why it’s so important that we do all those things we’ve been stressing all along, in regards to social distancing, and wearing our masks and performing good hand hygiene.”
Bailey said they continuously watch the numbers of cases, hospital admissions, and ICU beds to ensure they’re ready for patients locally and throughout the state.
