Murder warrant issued in fatal Memorial Day shooting in Opelika

Murder warrant issued in fatal Memorial Day shooting in Opelika
Sherman Smith, wanted for murder (Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Alex Jones | May 26, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT - Updated May 26 at 4:05 PM

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting on Covenant Dr.

While officers were responding to the 1100 block of Covenant Dr., they informed the victim, later identified as 33-year-old Kevin Oliver, was taken away from the scene in a vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle a mile away from the scene and transported Oliver to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

An investigation led police to naming 42-year-old Sherman Levar Smith a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest.

He is approximately 6′1″ and 240 pounds with known ties to the Auburn and Opelika areas.

Anyone who has information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Opelika police.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.