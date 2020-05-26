Murder warrant issued in fatal Memorial Day shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting on Covenant Dr.
Officers found the vehicle a mile away from the scene and transported Oliver to East Alabama Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
An investigation led police to naming 42-year-old Sherman Levar Smith a suspect and issuing a warrant for his arrest.
He is approximately 6′1″ and 240 pounds with known ties to the Auburn and Opelika areas.
Anyone who has information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Opelika police.
