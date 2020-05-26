136 nursing homes across state report COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are currently 136 nursing homes in the state that have reported a COVID-19 positive case, according to the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
ANHA spokesperson John Matson said the nursing homes are across 61 counties and include at least one COVID-19 positive resident or staff member. The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show that 1,429 long-term care residents and 900 long-term care employees have contracted the virus.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency will supply the staff at 15,000 nursing homes across America with a 14-day supply of PPE. Shipments to the nursing homes in Alabama receiving PPE began on May 19.
Nursing homes receiving PPE in Alabama are:
- Health Care Inc., Ashville
- Baron House of Hueytown, Hueytown
- Crowne Health Care of Springhill, Mobile
- Springhill Manor Nursing Home, Mobile
- Galleria Woods Skilled Nursing Facility, Birmingham
- Greene County Nursing Home, Eutaw
- East Alabama Medical Center Skilled Nursing Facility, Opelika
- Anniston Health and Rehab Services, Anniston
- Blue Ridge Healthcare Windwood, Montgomery
ANHA provided this statement about the shipments:
“FEMA shipping the PPE is helpful and will supplement the PPE nursing homes are obtaining on their own. However, FEMA’s PPE shipments do not include N95 masks.”
An N95 respirator is a respiratory protective device designed to achieve a very close facial fit and very efficient filtration of airborne particles, according to the FDA. When subjected to careful testing, the respirator blocks at least 95 percent of very small test particles.
