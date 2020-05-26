Opelika Civitan Club holds virtual Memorial Day ceremony

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Civitan Club was among those who held Memorial Day ceremonies Monday.
The ceremony was online to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
An Opelika veteran talked about his time in the Army. He highlighted fellow Opelika veteran and Medal of Honor recipient, Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins, who recently passed away.
"Bennie was an amazing, amazing man,” said Army veteran Jody Fuller. “I met Bennie several years ago at Husky Kirkland's house. He's another amazing World War II veteran. He was a pilot for the navy, and he was just an amazing accomplished human being. He retired as a navy captain. He also retired from the post office, but those guys are just amazing human beings. "
During the tribute, officials also read the names and showed pictures of Lee County residents who died in the line of duty.
