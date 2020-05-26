Opelika man arrested for attempted murder after April shooting on Hurst St.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that took place in mid-April.
26-year-old Jadarius Lamar Dowdell was arrested and charged with attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Hurst St. in Opelika.
Police responded to the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hurst Street at around 5:40 p.m. on April 17 in reference to multiple shots being fired.
Officers located a car on South Street near Martin Luther King Boulevard that had several gunshot holes in it. Inside the vehicle, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment.
He is currently being held in the Lee County Jail.
