Overlook neighborhood in Columbus hosts Memorial Day tribute

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some residents in Columbus got together Monday to honor fallen soldiers and veterans who served and made the ultimate sacrifice.
Residents of the Overlook neighborhood gathered in patriotic colors to observe Memorial Day. The event kicked off the Starr Spangled Banner and a moment of silence.
We've made phone calls, we've sent out texts and we're going to celebrate Memorial Day in the wonderful neighborhood of Overlook,” said organizer Ruthie Curtis. “And it won't last but about 10 minutes, but I know we'll get a lot more than 10 minutes of meaningful memories."
“We come from a long line of veterans in our family and anytime that we can pay tribute to them, and certainly as well as the people that we've lost," said neighborhood resident Keith Matthews.
Attendees also recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the event ended with the playing of Taps.
