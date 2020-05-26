PROFILE: Muscogee County School Board District 7 candidate, Dr. Walter Taylor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day in Georgia is two weeks away. Not only will Georgians be voting on state representatives and council positions, school board seats are also on the ballot.
Born and raised in district seven, Dr. Walter Taylor said he knows the struggles parents and students face. That’s why two of his top platforms are parental help and mental health support.
“I’m well versed in this community because I grew up in this community," Taylor said. "I know firsthand what the citizens of this community are facing.”
Taylor is hoping to use his knowledge and experience in Muscogee County’s District 7 to help him win a seat on the school board. He’s facing off against incumbent Cathy Williams.
“I believe it is now time for a new voice, a new face, and a new tenacity" Taylor said. "I bring a new set of strength to this community.”
Although campaigning during a national pandemic is difficult, Taylor is focusing on two main platforms. The first is parental guidance and providing support for families.
“Creating parental hubs within the community that would support parents who are having to go back to work, they have no choice but to go back to work and their child go back to school,” Taylor said. "Because the parents are the first teacher a child will ever see.”
His other passion is mental health awareness and support.
“I believe for too long our children have been mislabeled with behavioral issues when in fact they’re not behavioral issues but psychological issues," Taylor said.
When it comes to the Muscogee County School Board, seats are not the only thing voters get to decide. The educational special purpose local option sales tax is also on the ballot.
Taylor is all for it.
“We’re going to need the resources the ESPLOST would bring into the district if approved. We need those funds for our kids," he said.
Taylor said he appreciates all of the service his incumbent has given, but hopes the people will vote for him to bring a change to the community.
