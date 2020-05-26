Rain Chances on the Rise Over the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more unsettled weather pattern will take over for the next few days as some nearby disturbances coupled with a dose of tropical moisture keep our rain chances elevated. Expect off-and-on showers and storms through the end of the week with coverage around 40-60% each day. Though during the warmer months, we normally see rain chances more so during the afternoon and early evening hours, showers are possible during the morning and overnight hours too over the next few days. With cloudier and breezier conditions today as a wedge of cooler air builds in from the northeast, temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than the low 80s this afternoon. Despite that, it will still be oppressively muggy!
The humid air sticks around through the end of the work week too. We should be back in the mid 80s by mid-week and then nudging closer to the upper 80s by the end of the work week. Despite some lingering showers and storms Saturday, rain chances should taper off over the weekend as a front moves through that will dry us out by Sunday. So, expect more dry sunshine by Sunday and looking seasonably warm to start off June.
