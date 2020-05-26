Rain Chances on the Rise Over the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A more unsettled weather pattern will take over for the next few days as some nearby disturbances coupled with a dose of tropical moisture keep our rain chances elevated. Expect off-and-on showers and storms through the end of the week with coverage around 40-60% each day. Though during the warmer months, we normally see rain chances more so during the afternoon and early evening hours, showers are possible during the morning and overnight hours too over the next few days. With cloudier and breezier conditions today as a wedge of cooler air builds in from the northeast, temperatures will struggle to get any warmer than the low 80s this afternoon. Despite that, it will still be oppressively muggy!