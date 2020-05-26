Rain & Storm Chances Through Friday; Cooler Than Average

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With disturbances helping to lift up the warm, moist air around us, we will have to keep rain and storm chances in the forecast through at least Friday. I would expect a 50/50 kind of coverage for Wednesday and Thursday and a better chance of rain on Friday as a more organized front moves into the area. Highs will stay below average - in the 70s and lower 80s, depending on the coverage of rain on any given day. For Saturday, I would expect a transition day - less rain than we would have seen during the week, but still a rain chance that isn’t zero. Highs will climb back to the middle 80s. By Sunday and into next week, much drier air will settle in with highs generally in the mid 80s, with upper 80s by the middle and end of next week. Overnight lows for the next 9 days should be in the 60s, with the potential for some of the normally cooler spots to see some 50s early next week.