Two suspects identified after car shot at while sitting at LaGrange traffic light

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects in LaGrange are wanted after allegedly shooting into a car while it sat at a traffic light.
Warrants have been issued for 19-year-old Kevin Martin and 17-year-old Dylik Smith on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Martin and Smith were reportedly involved in an incident on Handley St. in mid-May in which two victims reported sitting at a traffic light when another vehicle pulled up and five to seven men began firing shots into their vehicle.
No injuries were reported in this incident. Police have not said if charges will be brought against anyone else in this case.
