United Way, Feeding the Valley to provide meals to children during Memorial Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley and Feeding the Valley are working to meet the nutritional needs of children over Memorial Week.
United Way and Feeding the Valley, along with other community partners, have decided to do this while Muscogee County and Russell County schools are closed.
Students will receive Buddy Packs on Tuesday and Thursday. Each Buddy Pack will include two days’ worth of kid-friendly meals.
Meals are available to all children ages 0-18. Students must be present to receive a meal.
Muscogee County student meals will be provided each day, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at the following sites:
- 30th Avenue School
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- Chase Homes
- Elizabeth Canty Apartments
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Jordan High School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Fox Elementary School
- Kendrick High School
- Key Elementary School
- Midland Academy
- Spencer High School
- Warren Williams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments
Russell County student meals will be provided each day, 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., at the following sites:
- Crawford Volunteer Fire Department
- Mt. Olive Primary School
- Hurtsboro City Hall
- Pittsview Volunteer Fire Department
During the pick-up of the food, United Way and Feeding the Valley ask all individuals to maintain social distance while waiting in line for meals. Meals will not be consumed on site.
Partners involved include Greater Peace Baptist Church, St. Luke United Methodist Church, Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Cascade Hills, Open Door, Salvation Army, Pierce Chapel, YMCA and Evangel Temple.
