Columbus City Council candidates participating in virtual forum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two women vying for the Columbus City Council District 4 seat are taking part in a virtual forum to answer questions asked of them by the community.
Elaine Gillespie and Toyia Tucker are running against one another for the position previously held by long-time councilwoman and former Mayor Pro-Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh.
Pugh announced her retirement in October 2019, citing health challenges, such as her Parkinson’s disease, as her reasoning for retiring after three decades in office. Her unexpired term is being fulfilled by Valerie Thompson, who is not seeking re-election.
The forum is taking place on Wednesday, May 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and is being hosted by The Links of Columbus, Ga.
Our sister station, WXTX Fox 54′s, Roslyn Giles is moderating the forum.
Watch the forum live and submit questions throughout the forum by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.