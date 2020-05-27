COURT: Deadly shooting near Wilson Apts. in Columbus stems from attempted robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A teen remains in the Muscogee County Jail after his preliminary hearing for murder Wednesday.
The 16-year-old, whose name is not being released, is accused of murdering Lamarion Wright last Friday on Belmont Street near Wilson Apartment Homes.
Court testimony revealed the suspect along with another teenager tried to rob Wright of his possessions. Police said when Wright refused to give up his items, the two suspects brandished their guns.
The 16-year-old is accused of being the one to fire the fatal shot. His attorney, Michael Eddings, is claiming complete innocence and said the teens is being charged as an adult.
