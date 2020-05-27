District Attorney candidate turns himself in to police after weekend incident

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of two candidates for District Attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit has now been arrested.
Attorney Mark Jones has turned himself in to police a day after warrants were issued for his arrest following an incident over the weekend at the Columbus Civic Center.
After a controversy surrounding his campaign video, which investigators say ended with damage to government property, Columbus police announced Tuesday they were looking to arrest Mark Jones, a candidate for district attorney.
Two men have already been arrested after investigators say they participated in Jones’ campaign music video with a vehicle performing “donuts” in the Civic Center Parking lot.
WTVM News Leader 9 spoke with current District Attorney Julia Slater Tuesday morning before police announced their arrest warrants for Jones.
When asked if he could face criminal charges, Slater said “that would be completely up to the police department in this case. I’ve said many times in my career that they don’t tell me how to prosecute cases and I don’t tell me how to arrest.” Slater later added, “and so the only decision I’ve made is we have a conflict on this case and I’m removing myself from the case today through the attorney general’s office so they can appoint another prosecutor to the case.”
Columbus police allege Jones put the general public in “danger” when filming this video.
Jones is currently looking to unseat current District Attorney Julia Slater in the June 9 election.
