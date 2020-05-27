Gibson, Lions wait to get season cranked up

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first local sports team to hit the field for real this year will likely be the Columbus Lions. But sad to say, the word likely is still the one to use because things are still on hold in the world of sports, and it's driving everyone crazy in Lions country.
They've got everything ready to go -- new uniforms, new helmets, even brand new shoulder pads that still have the price tags on them. What they don't have is access to their arena yet.
In theory, June 14th is the target date to start practice. That's if everything goes right.
And if it doesn't, head coach Jason Gibson says there's a Plan B.
And a Plan C.
And a Plan D.
Et cetera.
"There's plans for a 10-game season, an 8-game season, a 6-game season, six teams, four teams, five teams, seven teams," Gibson said. "We have all these scenarios ready to go, we don't know which scenario we're going to pick based upon what we can and can't do."
Of course, the big question is: what about being able to play in the Civic Center. He was stuck for an answer to that one.
"Great question, because I've asked the same question and I get the same answer that I just gave – great question. I mean, they don't know. I think everybody's flying by the seat of their pants. I know some sports are opening but I haven't seen any mass gatherings yet except at Home Depot and Lowe's."
An arena is an issue. Getting players is a whole different deal.
"That's the easy part. We've got players. We've got a great roster, I've got players lined up, I've got players ready to sign, I've got players writing me every day, the XFL folding up shop has opened up a whole 'nother market, the CFL is struggling and not playing and players are calling, the IFL's not playing and those players are calling. I have got players on hold that I'm like, 'Just hold on. Hold on. Hold on.' That's not even an issue."
There are players already in town and hard at work, like quarterback Mason Espinosa and kicker AJ Wells. Gibson had praise for them, and the rest of his guys.
"They're working their butts off, all of the players are," said Gibson. "I've talked to a lot of them, and it's the same text messages, 'Coach, when's camp start? Coach, I'm ready to go man.' I don't have an answer. I don't know. But they're itching to go. Man, we've got a good team."
Gibson is obviously champing at the bit to get the 2020 season going, while he keeps reviewing his options and revising his plans.
"I'm planning as if we go to camp, but that's already been done. That was done back in March. That's just a matter of me printing off the schedule. That's not hard. It's figuring out ways to do things better. It's making contingency plans for A, B, C, and D and figuring out what that is and making contacts and calling players. That's all we can do now.
"And we've got to make sure we put on a great product. Again, I just thing I've got a great team this year. This was the year that – this was going to be a good year for us, and to have it sitting, that car sitting in the garage and you can't drive it, it's really becoming frustrating."
Does he want to get his Ferrari roster on the track soon? Easy answer there.
"Ahh, it would be nice."
For now, it’s about making sure his players keep their engines revving, as hope springs eternal for the NAL’s projected mid-June training camp opening.
