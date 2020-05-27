Keeping Rain and Storm Chances Elevated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cloudy and muggy day in store for the Valley, and many of us are waking up to drizzle to start off Hump Day. The Valley continues to be influenced by two nearby storm systems-- one to our west, and Tropical Storm Bertha to our east, keeping weather on the dreary side again today. Drizzly conditions will transition to another chance of showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and evening with a few isolated storms capable of producing gusty winds and small hail, as often the case with more robust storms during the summer months. Temperatures will still run below average today in the low 80s at best, though we’ll see a gradual warming trend toward more seasonable territory by the end of the work week; however, rain chances still look around 30-50% through Friday. Saturday marks a day of transition with just a few isolated showers around as a front moves through and dries us out for next week. Sunshine returns in full on Sunday, and sticks around for the long-haul next week with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.