Man released from Phenix City hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 2 months (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | May 27, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT - Updated May 27 at 9:26 PM

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the COVID-19 death toll in the United States surpasses 100,000, there is good news for an East Alabama man who’s been battling the virus for more than two months.

Benny Turpin was finally released from Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City Wednesday.

Turpin has been hospitalized since mid-March. He was initially at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, then UAB in Birmingham, and back to St. Francis. Regional Rehabilitation Hospital was the last facility he received treatment.

Turpin’s family said he’s a living testimony because he has preexisting health conditions, including being a kidney transplant recipient five years ago. After being on a ventilator for some time, Turpin said it’s been a long and tedious journey, but he’s happy to be going home.

Regional Rehabilitation released the following statement on Turpin’s release:

“It has been a true honor for our team to help Mr. Turpin return home after fighting a very tough and courageous battle against COVID-19. After spending many days getting treatment in various healthcare settings, he arrived at our hospital determined to get the best recovery possible before he returned home. Many healthcare workers in this area have been fighting this battle alongside of Mr. Turpin, and our team is proud to be among those celebrating this pivotal moment in his journey.”

