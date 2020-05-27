Man released from Phenix City hospital after battling COVID-19 for over 2 months

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - As the COVID-19 death toll in the United States surpasses 100,000, there is good news for an East Alabama man who’s been battling the virus for more than two months.
Benny Turpin was finally released from Regional Rehabilitation Hospital in Phenix City Wednesday.
Turpin has been hospitalized since mid-March. He was initially at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, then UAB in Birmingham, and back to St. Francis. Regional Rehabilitation Hospital was the last facility he received treatment.
Turpin’s family said he’s a living testimony because he has preexisting health conditions, including being a kidney transplant recipient five years ago. After being on a ventilator for some time, Turpin said it’s been a long and tedious journey, but he’s happy to be going home.
Regional Rehabilitation released the following statement on Turpin’s release:
