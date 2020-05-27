Shaw High School in Columbus hosts farewell ceremony for graduating seniors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A high school in Columbus took time Wednesday to wrap up the 2019-2020 school year with a proper send off.
The faculty and staff of Shaw High School along with parents and seniors gathered for a parade-style ceremony where parents drove up to the front of the school. Graduates were able to see friends, family, and well-wishers and had the chance to hear their names being called.
"We just want to let the class of 2020 know that we love them,” said Principal Sureya Hendrick. “We're so proud of you, you've worked, so hard and we know that you're going to go on to do great fabulous things not only for this city, not only this state, but this country as well."
The ceremony was carried out following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines and safety as students picked up their diplomas.
