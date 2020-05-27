Storm Chances Highest on Friday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ll keep a ‘stormy at times’ forecast for the next couple of days as we deal with a 40% rain coverage on Thursday and a 50-70% coverage of rain and storms on Friday with a front approaching from the north and west. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s both days, well below average for this time of year. As we get ready for the weekend, Saturday will be a ‘transition day’ for us - we’ll keep an isolated risk of showers and storms in the forecast as our storm system moves out, but at the same time we will see more sunshine and highs climbing back to the mid to upper 80s. The sun will build back in on Sunday with drier air in place, and we’ll keep a forecast of warm afternoons, pleasant mornings, and no rain chances going for Sunday through Wednesday. Highs will stay in the mid 80s for most folks, but upper 80s will be returning late next week.