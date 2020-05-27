Troup County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that at least one or more inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office said those inmates and people who have had direct contact with them are being isolated in a separate section of the jail. Those being isolated will remain in isolation until they can return to the jail population following the Centers for disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines.
According to the sheriff’s office, several precautionary and mitigation measures have been in place.
“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and the inmate population is our number one priority and after conferring with a number of healthcare professionals which include District 4 Public Health, we believe we are taking the appropriate steps to help mitigate further spread,” said Sheriff James Woodruff.
For the last several weeks, all new inmate intakes have been screened by jail and medical staff. If an inmate states they’re not feeling well or shows COVID-19 symptoms, they are checked and screened by medical staff. Also, routine sanitizing of the inmate housing and administrative sections of the sheriff’s office takes place.
