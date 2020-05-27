Wind Creek sets dates to reopen all Alabama casinos

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several casinos in Alabama will soon reopen to customers after closing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wind Creek Hospitality says all its properties will reopen over the next two weeks.
Wind Creek Hospitality announced a soft opening to small groups will begin June 4 followed by a public opening June 8.
The public opening will still be limited to a third of the casinos’ original capacity in order to properly adhere to the social distancing guidelines.
Special waiting areas will be available for guests at each property if a property is at capacity.
The group also announced the casino floor will be open to the public for four sessions each day and will have cleaning crews deep clean in between sessions in addition to the cleaning efforts that will take place at each machine before and after each guest.
All locations will increase the distances between tables in the dining venues and will clearly mark appropriate distances near hotel check-in, player services, and other areas where lines form.
New policies will be put in place to ensure that all guests are adhering by the advised health guidelines. These include temperature checks for all guests and employees, and masks or face coverings that will be required for everyone.
Guests are asked to bring their own masks.
