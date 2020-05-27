14-year-old turns himself into Columbus police in connection with murder on Belmont St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The second teen suspect in a deadly shooting in Columbus turned himself into police Wednesday.
Columbus police say the 14-year-old was wanted in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of 16-year-old Lamarion Wright last Friday on Belmont Street near Wilson Apartment Homes.
Another teen was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting and is being charged as an adult. According to court testimony, both suspects attempted to rob Wright and when Wright refused to give up his possessions, they brandished handguns. One of the suspects fired the fatal shot.
The identity of the suspects will not be released as both are juveniles.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.