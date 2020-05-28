Ala. star high school athlete dies in accidental drowning at Chewacla State Park in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A recent Montgomery high school graduate is dead after an accidental drowning at Chewacla State Park in Auburn Wednesday.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, Lee High School athlete, Jamari Smith, was identified as the victim.
Sgt. Vance Wood with the Alabama Wildlife Law Enforcement Division said people need to be more proactive about water safety.
"People need to make sure they know how to swim,” said Wood. “If it's available to them, they need to take some swimming lessons. Older people too, they can say, ‘oh I can swim, I can swim,’ fine. But if you're not a real strong swimmer, elements such as currents can zap your energy real quick. Cooler water temperatures too can cause cramping and these are a number of things that contribute to a drowning."
Wood said if you’re out on the water, you should know CPR.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.