Congressman Drew Ferguson seeks reelection for Ga.’s 3rd congressional district

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia voters will decide on the next House representative for Georgia’s third congressional district in November.
Republican incumbent Drew Ferguson is facing off against Democratic candidate Val Almonord.
Ferguson said if he’s reelected, he will continue some of the important work that’s already been started.
"We've been very active in the space of rural broadband,” said Ferguson. “That's something that's very important to the third district of Georgia. We've got way too many people who don't have access. It truly affects their ability from an economic standpoint, healthcare, and an education standpoint."
Ferguson also wants to continue to make America the most competitive place to do business, adding he wants to focus on infrastructure and the needs of the military. Ferguson said first and foremost, Congress needs to be back in session to continue taking action for the country.
